Police: Scottsdale woman said she shot sleeping boyfriend for having affair

Delia Flores booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale woman accused of shooting her boyfriend told police that she shot him while he was sleeping because he was having an affair.

Delia Mary Flores was arrested after she called police Saturday night to report that her boyfriend had been shot. She faces charges of attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police. Flores initially told investigators she had no idea how her boyfriend had been shot before changing her story and admitting she pulled the trigger.

She told police her boyfriend was sleeping at the time and did not know she shot him.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his groin, leg, neck, back and leg. Police say he had seven gunshot wounds in total. His wounds are not life threatening, according to police.

Flores’ boyfriend told police he awoke to what he believed were fireworks before feeling an “excruciating pain” in his lower body. He told police he never had an affair and did not know why Flores had shot him.

The two had been living together for the past two years, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 8.

(© 2017 KPNX)