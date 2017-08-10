Police: Scottsdale Massage Envy exec dead after attack on parents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Police responding to a domestic violence call at the Andara Senior Living community Monday night arrived to find 55-year-old Lee Knowlton, a longtime business executive in the Phoenix area, on the ground with his father covered in blood.

According to police, the caller told police her son was attacking both her and her husband.

When they arrived at the Scottsdale community, officers found an elderly woman -- who appeared to have been beaten -- outside of her apartment. Police said officers entered the residence and found Knowlton and his father on the ground. Both were covered in blood, police said.

As he was being handcuffed, police said Knowlton stopped breathing. All three were taken to a hospital where Knowlton later died. His parents were in stable condition as of Tuesday.

The Scottsdale-based Massage Envy confirmed Thursday Knowlton was employed with the company. His social media pages show he was a senior vice president of global sales.

