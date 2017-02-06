Police say father accidentally stabs son in fight in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a man accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back during a fight with several people outside a Tempe pizza restaurant.
Officer Liliana Duran says a man who was involved in the fight around 3 a.m. Sunday moved out of the way when 39-year-old John Yanez tried to stab him.
Instead, Duran says Yanez ended up stabbing his son, who was standing nearby and suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.
In all, about nine people participated in the fight.
It's unclear what prompted the dispute.
Duran says Yanez and his son fled the scene in a taxi.
Officers later arrested Yanez.
He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs and assisting a criminal street gang.
It's unclear whether Yanez has been assigned an attorney.
