Police say father accidentally stabs son in fight in Tempe

John Yanez booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a man accidentally stabbed his adult son in the back during a fight with several people outside a Tempe pizza restaurant.

Officer Liliana Duran says a man who was involved in the fight around 3 a.m. Sunday moved out of the way when 39-year-old John Yanez tried to stab him.

Instead, Duran says Yanez ended up stabbing his son, who was standing nearby and suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

In all, about nine people participated in the fight.

It's unclear what prompted the dispute.

Duran says Yanez and his son fled the scene in a taxi.

Officers later arrested Yanez.

He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs and assisting a criminal street gang.

It's unclear whether Yanez has been assigned an attorney.

