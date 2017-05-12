Police: Same suspect robbed 5 convenience stores within a couple hours

Police at the scene of one of several armed robberies reported at Valley Circle K convenience stores overnight. May 12, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect is in custody after a string of armed robberies at several Valley Circle K convenience stores overnight.

According to police, officers first responded to the intersection of Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard after an armed robbery was reported Thursday night. The Circle K clerk told police a man entered the convenience store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect ran and fled in a white car after taking the money.

Police said another report of an armed robbery came in about an hour later near Union Hills Drive and Central Avenue.

The description of the suspect matched the first crime, police said.

According to police, three more robberies were committed by the same suspect within a two-hour window.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store near the I-17 and Thunderbird Road.

The 20-year-old man was arrested just after 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

Police have not released his identity.

