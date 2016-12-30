Police release new details in U-Haul chase

A man, not yet identified by police, points a gun at a woman with her child in the car after a chase through the Valley, Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police will not yet release the name of the 29-year-old man accused of causing mayhem on the roads Thursday after leading pursuers through the Valley in a U-Haul truck.

It started with an armed robbery on Peoria Avenue in Peoria about 4 p.m., investigators say. The suspect left the scene in a U-Haul box truck.

Peoria police later tried to stop him, he took off.

The chase ran through parts of Phoenix and Scottsdale with Phoenix police in air and ground pursuit before ending in Paradise Valley.

A Phoenix officer shot the suspect after he was scene pointing a gun at a woman in a van with her 1-year-old daughter, trying to force his way into the vehicle. He's in the hospital in stable condition, facing several charges after his release.

Investigators recovered the gun, saying it is a realistic-looking black pellet handgun.

Police say the the woman remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, expressing gratitude for the officers’ actions.

The suspect's name is being withheld until he's booked into jail, police said.

