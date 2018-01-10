Man, woman arrested after police pursuit in East Valley

A man and woman share a hug after leading police on a chase in the East Valley Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Police in the East Valley arrested a man and woman after an extended pursuit.

They were in a gray SUV chased throughout the far southeast Valley by law enforcement before they busted through a fence into a warehouse area.

The SUV went through another fence into a desert area, where it crashed and the two people got out -- the male driver and female passenger.

The two ran in separate directions for about a minute before coming together in an embrace, apparently realizing they couldn't outrun police any longer.

They then got down on the ground and officers handcuffed them.

Dozens of police cars are still in the area.

Police have released no information about the chase.

This is a developing story -- we'll update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KPNX-TV