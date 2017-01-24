Police pursue reportedly stolen construction truck on I-17 north

Multiple agencies were pursuing a work truck that was reportedly stolen in Gilbert on January 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

DPS confirmed multiple agencies were chasing a construction truck north on Interstate 17 that had reportedly been stolen in Gilbert, Arizona Tuesday.

Helicopter footage showed the truck driving north past Anthem on I-17.

I-17 northbound was closed for police activity at milepost 278 just before 2 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers should be prepared for delays headed north.

The truck drove the Loop 101 before getting onto I-17, DPS said.

According to DPS, multiple agencies, including the Gilbert Police Department, were involved in an attempt to stop the driver.

The vehicle crashed near the area of I-17 and Camp Verde.





