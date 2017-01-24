Police pursue reportedly stolen construction truck on I-17 north

DPS confirmed multiple agencies were chasing a construction truck north on Interstate 17 that had reportedly been stolen in Gilbert, Arizona Tuesday.
Helicopter footage showed the truck driving north past Anthem on I-17.
I-17 northbound was closed for police activity at milepost 278 just before 2 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Drivers should be prepared for delays headed north.
The truck drove the Loop 101 before getting onto I-17, DPS said.
According to DPS, multiple agencies, including the Gilbert Police Department, were involved in an attempt to stop the driver.
The vehicle crashed near the area of I-17 and Camp Verde.
