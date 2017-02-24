Police: Phoenix day care worker struck baby with broom handle

Lillie Adams booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police arrested a day care employee on charges of child abuse after investigators learned a 21-month-old boy was taken to a hospital with a 4-inch laceration on his face Feb. 17.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, investigators found video evidence Lillie Adams, 37, an employee at the Brighter Angels Learning Center on Central Avenue in Phoenix, struck the boy with a broom at least twice while cleaning the play area.

The mother was notified of the incident, but police said daycare employees lied and told her the boy simply tripped and fell.

The mother of the victim took him to the hospital where, according to court documents, a doctor was able to glue the wound shut.

But it didn't end there.

Investigators say medical professionals from the hospital contacted the mother again days later to tell her they believed the injury the boy sustained was not consistent with that of a fall.

"When things don't make sense and don't add up, then [police] get involved," said Fortune.

By then, Adams had already resigned. Court documents show Adams admitted the director of the day care center forced her to resign the day of the incident and told her not to say anything to anyone -- not even the police.

Adams was booked on one count of child abuse, six days after the incident and her resignation.

The judge decided to allow Adams to be bondable during Adams' initial court appearance Friday, the same day the day care center director was also arrested for failing to report child abuse.

Phoenix police did not immediately provide the director's identity.

Details in court documents agree with medical professionals. They show Adams was cleaning while the toddler went under a table. Adams admitted to using the broom to try to get the victim to come out.

When that didn't work, she struck him twice with the bristle end of the broom.

She didn't realize she had hurt him until she pulled him from underneath the table by one arm and stood him up. That's when she noticed blood.

Ciara Ingram, a mother of a toddler, approached the day care center while police were still present Friday morning to enroll her son CJ.

"[This allegation] changes my mind," said Ingram. "I don't think I'm going to go inside now."

She said she thought the center had a good reputation.

That may be true, but Brighter Angels had been cited by the Department of Health Services back in September for unrelated issues such as a lack of proof of tuberculosis testing performed on employees, at least one van without seatbelts, uncovered outlets, and other infractions.

The problems have since been addressed, but they were minor compared the allegations the center is dealing with now.

Parents almost immediately started pulling their kids out of the day care as a result of the news.

"[My sister is] just taking [her children] out of here because of what she heard," said Katherine, who helped her sister retrieve the children.

Umia Jim told 12 News her grandchildren frequent the day care center as well.

They were not there during the police commotion Friday, but Jim said she planned to talk to her daughter-in-law to discuss whether to remove the kids from the learning center.

"People like that shouldn't work with kids," said Jim. "I wonder if they ever hurt my granddaughter when she would accidentally wet herself or something like that."

