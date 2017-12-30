Police: Pedestrian dies after woman hit him, kept driving while he was still on car

Police on the scene after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in south Phoenix Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. police responded to a seriously injured collision on 7th Avenue and Pima Street.

A 65-year-old woman driving northbound in the curb lane of 7th Avenue hit a pedestrian who was crossing from west to east in an unmarked crosswalk, police said.

The 35-year-old victim has been identified as Ramon Corrales.

Police said the woman drove to her apartment complex nearby with the injured pedestrian still on her vehicle and made no attempt to notify emergency responders.

Corrales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and criminal charges are still pending.

