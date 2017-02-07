Police: Officer stabbed by handcuffed suspect

PHOENIX - Phoenix police says an officer was stabbed by a handcuffed suspect Tuesday morning near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to police, officers were investigating a trespassing call when they were approached with concerns of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.

The officers learned the vehicle, a white van, had been reported stolen.

The driver inside the van was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car, police said.

According to police, while the officers were speaking with the suspect, he lunged toward the officers and started a fight.

While fighting with the officers, police say, the suspect -- still handcuffed behind his back -- got hold of a knife and stabbed one of the officers. The second officer was also injured.

Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was eventually detained and his identity has not been released.

