Police: Officer stabbed by handcuffed suspect

PHOENIX - Phoenix police says an officer was stabbed by a handcuffed suspect Tuesday morning near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
According to police, officers were investigating a trespassing call when they were approached with concerns of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.
The officers learned the vehicle, a white van, had been reported stolen.
The driver inside the van was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car, police said.
According to police, while the officers were speaking with the suspect, he lunged toward the officers and started a fight.
While fighting with the officers, police say, the suspect -- still handcuffed behind his back -- got hold of a knife and stabbed one of the officers. The second officer was also injured.
Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was eventually detained and his identity has not been released.
