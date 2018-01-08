Police: Officer injured in shooting following traffic stop; suspect flees

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler police officer was injured in a shooting after a traffic stop Monday afternoon near Riggs Road and Arizona Avenue.

Chandler police said a patrol officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:15 p.m. A few minutes later, the officer yelled a distress code from his radio, police said. The officer has minor injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle onto the Gila River Indian Reservation, where reservation police have stopped the car, but police have not said that the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story -- we will provide updates as they become available.

