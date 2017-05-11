Police need your help finding arson suspects

PHOENIX -- On March 18, around 2:45 a.m. two suspects were caught on camera walking into a construction site shortly before it caught fire.
The three-alarm fire took place at a senior living center construction site at 2211 Northern Avenue.
One male was wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants with a backpack. Another person wearing all black with a backpack.
Silent Witness is offering up to $26,000 for tips leading to the arrest of these two suspects.
Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or submit tips online at www.silentwitness.org.
