Police need help identifying man who assaulted Tempe hotel employee

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who assaulted a hotel employee back in July.

According to police, the suspect went the Motel 6 located near Priest Drive and Broadway Road on July 10 around 6:30 p.m., where he punched and kicked a hotel staff member.

There was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the staff member regarding a room at the hotel, police said.

The suspect, who police describe as a 30-year-old black man, ran from the area. The victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

The suspect is 6-feet tall, weighs 200-220 pounds, has short dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light-colored camouflaged shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, Tempe police ask that you call them at 480-350-8311.

