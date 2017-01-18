Police nab Scottsdale man's suspected killer within hours of the murder

A memorial for Charles Jackson Sr. is set up outside his Scottsdale home. Jackson was killed inside his home Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It took less than two days for the Scottsdale Police Department to arrest a man for the murder of 58-year old Charles Jackson Sr.

Jackson was killed inside his home this past Sunday.

The Scottsdale Police Department said 28-year-old Anthony Stephens is the killer.

“We are very confident we have met probable cause in this instance,” said Sgt. Kevin Watts.

Police were able to piece together a number of clues within 24 hours that led them across town to Mesa, where the suspect was located.

An initial canvass of the neighborhood where Jackson was murdered turned up a neighbor who had security video of a “suspicious man” roaming the neighborhood prior to the murder.

Investigators later found a baton in the victim’s front yard that looked like what the man in the video was holding. A shoe print was also found in the backyard.

“The investigation is very meticulous. It’s a slow process. We start wide and then work our way in,” said Watts.

"It will be tested to see if forensics can match it," said Watts.

The biggest break came when investigators were able to "ping" Jackson's phone. Police believe Stephens stole that, along with a truck, and took off.

Detectives traced the phone to Mesa, where they found it and the stolen truck.

A canvass of the area turned up evidence belonging to the victim.

"It’s trying to piece the case together going back in time," said Watts.

An analyst with the police department decided to check with officers at the jail to see if they recognized the person they were looking for.

"He went to the jail and asked if anyone had seen him," said Watts.

Turns out Mesa police had arrested Stephens on trespassing charges not long after the murder. Scottsdale police believe they found the man they were looking for.

"Everything came together," said Watts.

Neighbors in Scottsdale describe Charles Jackson Sr. as a kind and gentle man who was friendly to all.

