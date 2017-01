Phoenix police on the scene of a fatal shooting near Greenway Road and 25th Street, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12 News)

PHOENIX - A woman was shot and killed early Tuesday in a parking lot near 25th Street and Greenway Road, police said.

Police say the shots rang out just before 6 a.m and the 35-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was putting her two young children in her car when she was shot, police say.

Officers are investigating.

