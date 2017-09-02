Police looking for man accused of shooting woman multiple times, seriously injuring her

Johnny Stamps, 26, is a suspect in a shooting overnight in Phoenix Sept. 2 and is also wanted on outstanding felony warrants. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect they say shot a 33-year-old woman multiple times around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have named 26-year-old Johnny Stamps as a suspect in this case.

Stamps is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black dreadlocks.

Police said Stamps is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Stamps also has outstanding felony warrants for armed robbery and parole violation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or for Spanish, 480-837-8446. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

