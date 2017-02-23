Police investigating threatening phone calls at Scottsdale day care

Police say Bright Horizons day care in Scottsdale has been receiving threatening phone calls. Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale day care has been the recipient of a few threatening phone calls in recent days, according to one concerned parent and Scottsdale police.

According to police, officers have responded twice to the Bright Horizons day care for reports of threatening phone calls.

The source or motive behind the calls are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

