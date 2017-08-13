Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Scottsdale Rd.

SCOTTSDALE - The Scottsdale Police Department are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car that happened near Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

The operator of the motorcycle has died from injuries from the crash, Scottsdale PD said.

Scottsdale PD closed the northbound lanes on Scottsdale Road are closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, as well as southbound lanes at Chauncey Lane around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police are asking all commuters to avoid the area.

N/B Scottsdale Rd closed at Frank Lloyd Wright and S/B at Chauncey for a serious injury traffic collision. Plz avoid the area if possible — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 13, 2017

