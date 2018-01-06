Police investigating after 2-year-old boy dies in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A death investigation has started after a 2-year-old child who was found not breathing at his home died Saturday, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a north Phoenix home near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 11 a.m. to find an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to police, the boy was found not breathing and bleeding from the nose. The family tried to perform CPR on the family, but it was unsuccessful.

This is an ongoing death investigation, police said. The cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

