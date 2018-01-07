Police investigating after 1-year-old boy dies in north Phoenix

Police on the scene where a 2-year-old was found unresponsive and later died. Police do not believe foul play is involved. (Photo: Antonia Mejia/12 News)

PHOENIX - A death investigation has started after a 1-year-old child who was found not breathing at his home died Saturday, police said.

Police identified the child Sunday as Johnathan Horton, Jr. Police initially reported that he was 2 years old, but confirmed the child was 1 years old on Sunday.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a north Phoenix home near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 11 a.m. to find an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

According to police, the boy was found not breathing and bleeding from the nose. The family tried to perform CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

© 2018 KPNX-TV