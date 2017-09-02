Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Phoenix

Police lights.

PHOENIX - Police found a man dead while they were patrolling the area of Dunlap and 35th avenues Friday night.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nyeem Irby. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or for Spanish, 480-837-8446. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV