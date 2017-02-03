Police in Apache Junction fatally shoot man

(Photo: Thinkstock)

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Apache Junction last weekend.

The Apache Junction Police Department says officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Jan. 28. Officers entered the home and announced themselves when 44-year-old Bradley Szakacs confronted them with a shotgun.

Police say Szakacs raised his weapon in the direction of the officer and that the officer shot him.

Sazkacs was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on standard leave. The state Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.