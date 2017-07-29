KPNX
Police identify 7-month-old boy who died after being left in hot car

A 7-month-old was found unresponsive after he was left in a car near Greenway Parkway and 44th Street.

July 29, 2017

PHOENIX- The Phoenix Police Department has identified an infant who was found unresponsive in a hot car in north Phoenix Friday. 

Police say 7-month-old Zane Endress was under the care of his grandparents at the time of the incident.

Endress was found in a car near Greenway Road and 44th Street around 4 p.m. Friday. He was not breathing when he was found and he was pronounced dead on scene, Phoenix Fire Department said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

 

