Police identify 7-month-old boy who died after being left in hot car

Police at the scene of a child found in a hot car July 28, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX- The Phoenix Police Department has identified an infant who was found unresponsive in a hot car in north Phoenix Friday.

Police say 7-month-old Zane Endress was under the care of his grandparents at the time of the incident.

Endress was found in a car near Greenway Road and 44th Street around 4 p.m. Friday. He was not breathing when he was found and he was pronounced dead on scene, Phoenix Fire Department said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

