Police ID suspect shot by Glendale officer Friday

Abel Rodriguez (Photo: Glendale Police Department)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say Abel Rodriguez, 29, was shot Friday by officers after pulling a gun and firing at an officer.

According to police, Rodriguez was taken to a hospital with non-lethal gunshot wounds.

Police say Glendale officer Anthony Cano was working patrol in the area of 6800 N. 61 Avenue when he approached a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadway.

Inside the vehicle was Rodriguez who pulled a gun from under his shirt and fired shots at Cano.

Cano was not struck, according to police, but Rodriguez was hit with Cano's return fire.

Upon his release, police say he Rodriguez will be charged with "appropriate felony charges."

No other injuries were reported.

