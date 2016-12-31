Police ID motorcyclist killed in Friday night collision

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a crash near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix.

Police identified the victim as Joseph Martorelli, 42.

Just before 7 p.m., a pickup truck turned in front of the motorcycle and the two crashed, witnesses told Phoenix police and fire.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the truck were taken to hospitals, as was another person, according to fire officials.

Martorelli was pronounced dead and the driver, a 65-year-old woman, has serious injuries, according to police.

Fire officials said the driver and the other patient were in stable condition.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Fire officials said weather may have contributed to the collision.

