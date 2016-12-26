Police ID man killed in Scottsdale fire Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police say Scott Michael Stephens, 51, was killed in a house fire Friday.
The fire was at a home on Via Verde at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Crews reported heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the building when they arrived.
After the fire was under control, Stephens was found dead during a search of the structure.
Police say the fire appears to be accidental, but it's still under investigation.
