Police ID downtown Phoenix homicide suspect shot, killed by officers

Police vehicles at the scene of a police shooting in downtown Phoenix near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street May 15, 2017.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department identified a homicide suspect who was shot by officers in the Japanese Friendship Garden in downtown Phoenix Monday evening as 27-year-old Jonie Block.

Block was a suspect wanted in the homicide of 55-year-old Todd Landon. Landon -- a maintenance worker at a Phoenix apartment complex -- was discovered in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds earlier in the day Monday.

According to Phoenix police, immediately after the homicide Block went to a cafe near Central Avenue and Portland Street and sat for several hours.

When an employee approached her over the bill, Block pointed a handgun at the employee and fled toward the Japanese Friendship Garden inside Margaret T. Hance Park.

The employee called the police who arrived on scene and found her sitting by herself, armed in the garden.

Police said she threatened to harm herself and did not comply with commands before walking away.

According to a statement from the department, fearing she was a threat to citizens and other officers nearby, a 20-year police veteran shot her. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

