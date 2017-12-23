Police: Goodyear high school student planned to use explosive device at school

Desert Edge High School in Goodyear. (Photo: Google Maps)

​GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A Desert Edge High School student was booked into the Durango Juvenile Center Friday after he admitted that he was in possession of possibly dangerous and explosive materials, according to Goodyear police.

Another student had reported suspicious behavior, causing the school's resource officer to detain and interview the suspect.

The suspect told the officer he planned to activate a possibly explosive device in the school court yard during school hours, police said.

Upon searching the student's home, police said they found evidence to suggest he had been experimenting with explosive devices.

The suspect faces charges of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.

