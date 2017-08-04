Police: Fight started long before shots fired in Glendale road rage incident

Police at the scene of a road rage shooting Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

Glendale police released new details Thursday in the road rage shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday.

According to police, one woman got cut off near 67th and Olive avenues and followed the other driver -- also a woman -- to 59th Avenue and Bell Road.

From there, Glendale police said the driver who got cut off punched a passenger in the face and the fight went out into the street.

"One of them broke the car window of another car pulled the lady out and they started fighting in the middle of the street,” a witness at the scene said. “One got on top of the other and the girl just pulled out a gun and shot her in the gut."

But Glendale PD said there's more to the story.

Investigators say the woman who shot the other driver was not the aggressor. Glendale PD says she was in a headlock telling the other woman she had a gun and would shoot if she didn't let her go. She didn't, and the other woman fired ending the fight.

"If you're going to use deadly force you have to either fear for your life or fear serious physical injury,” attorney Russ Richelsoph said, “so you have to fear basically you're going to get broken bones, your life's in danger or you're going to die."

Richelsoph said the woman may have a case for self-defense. If she was being choked or the other woman had a size or weight advantage -- shooting her might have been justified.

"It comes down to a reasonable person standard. Would a reasonable person in this circumstance feel that their life was in danger?" Richelsoph said.

According to Glendale police, Good Samaritans provided medical help until officers arrived at the scene. The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

© 2017 KPNX-TV