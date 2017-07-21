Police: Divers may have found body of missing woman in Lake Pleasant

Taylorlyn Nelson. (Photo: Arizona MVD)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Border Patrol search and rescue team found a woman's body Wednesday during a dive at Lake Pleasant, according to Phoenix police.

The body was found in an area where missing woman Taylorlyn Nelson was believed to be.

Nelson, 21, went missing in March, and her boyfriend Kodi Bowe, 27, was arrested in April for first-degree murder in the case.

Police said it will take "some time" for the medical examiner's office to identify the body.

It's not clear if the Border Patrol divers were specifically looking for Nelson's body or if they came across it during a dive intended for another target.

