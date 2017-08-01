KPNX
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Police: Customer shot armed suspect during Phoenix Walgreens robbery

12 News , KPNX 7:40 PM. MST August 01, 2017

A customer shot an armed suspect during the robbery of a Walgreens in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said.

Officers arrested the male suspect after the shooting at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The customer who reportedly shot the suspect remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are still investigating at the scene.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories