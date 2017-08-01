Police: Customer shot armed suspect during Phoenix Walgreens robbery

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Rite AId to sell 865 stores to Fred's. (Photo: Getty Images)

A customer shot an armed suspect during the robbery of a Walgreens in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said.

Officers arrested the male suspect after the shooting at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The customer who reportedly shot the suspect remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are still investigating at the scene.

