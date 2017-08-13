Police close parts of Scottsdale Rd. for 'serious injury' crash

"Road closed" sign, stock image. (Photo: CooperGriggs/iStock)

The Scottsdale Police Department says northbound lanes on Scottsdale Road are closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, as well as southbound lanes at Chauncey Lane for a "serious injury traffic collision."

Police are asking all commuters to avoid the area.

N/B Scottsdale Rd closed at Frank Lloyd Wright and S/B at Chauncey for a serious injury traffic collision. Plz avoid the area if possible — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 13, 2017

12 News will update when more information becomes available.

