Police close parts of Scottsdale Rd. for 'serious injury' crash

12 News , KPNX 1:01 PM. MST August 13, 2017

The Scottsdale Police Department says northbound lanes on Scottsdale Road are closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, as well as southbound lanes at Chauncey Lane for a "serious injury traffic collision."

Police are asking all commuters to avoid the area.

12 News will update when more information becomes available.

