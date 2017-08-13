Police close parts of Scottsdale Rd. for 'serious injury' crash

The Scottsdale Police Department says northbound lanes on Scottsdale Road are closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, as well as southbound lanes at Chauncey Lane for a "serious injury traffic collision."
Police are asking all commuters to avoid the area.
N/B Scottsdale Rd closed at Frank Lloyd Wright and S/B at Chauncey for a serious injury traffic collision. Plz avoid the area if possible— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 13, 2017
12 News will update when more information becomes available.
