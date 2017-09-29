Police: Car taken at gunpoint in Scottsdale Starbucks parking lot

Police said a car was stolen in a Scottsdale Starbucks parking lot. Sept. 29, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect with a mask over his face and a gun stole a car from a Scottsdale parking lot Friday morning, police said.

Scottsdale police responded to a carjacking near the Starbucks at 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard. The victim, according to police, was parking his car when another vehicle pulled up near him.

A passenger with a mask and gun got out of the vehicle and demanded the victim's car. Police said the victim complied, but was unable to get a description of the suspect.

The suspect, with the victim's car, and accomplice, in their original vehicle, drove away.

Police said no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

