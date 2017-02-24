KPNX
Police: Arrested Phoenix day care worker struck baby with broom handle

12 News , KPNX 9:49 AM. MST February 24, 2017

PHOENIX - A Phoenix day care employee has been arrested for child abuse after police say an injured 21-month-old boy was taken to a hospital.

According to police, investigators found evidence that 37-year-old Lillie Adams, an employee at the Brighter Angels day care center on Central Avenue in Phoenix, struck the boy with a broom handle while cleaning the play area.

The mother was notified of the incident and Adams was booked on one count of child abuse.

