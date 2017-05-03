Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of man in Phoenix

Israel Aguilera (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in Phoenix.

They say 58-year-old Israel Aguilera has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing about 4 p.m. Tuesday and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name hasn't been released yet and police say he was between 35 and 45 years old.

Witnesses told police that the victim and Aguilera were outside a building and had some type of altercation or argument at the time of the stabbing.

Police say Aguilera allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim.

