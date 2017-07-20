Police arrest suspect after shooting at him in north Phoenix

Phoenix police say officers have arrested a suspect after he fled from police as an officer shot at him Thursday morning in Moon Valley.

Police arrested him in the late morning after initially contacting him around 7:30 a.m. near Greenway Parkway and Central Avenue while responding to reports of a suspicious person. At that time, police said, an officer shot at the suspect as he fled in a car.

They found the car abandoned later and began searching for the suspect.

Eventually, a K9 unit helped take the suspect into custody. Police said he is being treated for a dog bite and another minor injury at a nearby hospital. It's not clear if that injury is related to the shooting.

Police have not released the man's identity nor the reason why the officer fired at him.

