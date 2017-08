Vincent Rios booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of committing four acts of voyeurism at three different locations, including at a PetSmart in North Phoenix.

According to a police spokesperson, Rios committed the crimes between July 9 and July 18.

In addition to the four counts of voyeurism, Rios was also booked into jail on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

