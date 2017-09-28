Police arrest parents of missing Mesa mother and baby boy

Roland and Cassandra Jones booking photos. (Photo: MCSO)

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department said the parents of a missing Mesa mother and her baby boy were arrested Wednesday, after Phoenix police detained them at Sky Harbor International airport.

Roland and Cassandra Jones were detained by Phoenix police for Mesa PD around 10:30 a.m. at the airport as they were preparing to board an airplane.

Police recommended charges Tuesday against Madeline Jones and her parents after she disappeared with her baby boy earlier this year.

Madeline, 19, and her 1-year-old son William went missing in June after a judge granted her ex-husband joint custody of William.

