Police: 3 suspects in Mesa homicide arrested in El Paso

EL PASO- The Mesa Police Department said three suspects in a homicide that occurred back in May were arrested in El Paso yesterday and are awaiting extradition to Arizona.

The U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force along with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit and SWAT Team and the Texas Department of Public Safety located and arrested the three people wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Cristian Camarena.

Clark Lee Wylie, 22, Jesus Alonso Gomez, 24, and Tiffany Van Nest, 17, are all being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on the charge of Fugitive From Justice with no bond issued, according to the El Paso Police Department. They are being held pending extradition procedures back to Arizona.

The local East Valley Violent Offender Task Force played an important role of coordinating the contact with our investigators and the law enforcement agencies in El Paso, Texas.

Camarena was murdered on May 19 near Stapley and the Superstition Freeway.

