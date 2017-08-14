Police: 2 people shot, in serious condition after fight breaks out in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 7th Street and Broadway Road.

Witnesses report that four or five men were fighting when one of them began shooting and shot two people, police said.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital in serious condition with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have detained several people.

