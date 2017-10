A serious crash near Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people are dead after a crash Monday night that closed part of Southern Avenue at Hardy Drive.

According to Tempe fire, three people had to be extricated from the vehicles involved.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Tempe police said.

According to Tempe police, impairment may be a factor in the crash.

© 2017 KPNX-TV