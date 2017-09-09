Police: 12-year-old Phoenix girl missing after leaving home with dog

The Phoenix Police Department said a 12-year-old girl is missing after she left her house near Bethany Home Road and 23rd Avenue Friday evening to walk her dog. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said a 12-year-old girl is missing after she left her house near Bethany Home Road and 23rd Avenue Friday evening to walk her dog.

Valerie Cockrill was last seen leaving her home near Bethany Home Road and 23rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. Valerie was wearing a dark gray, long sleeved shirt, black leggings, black shoes and glasses.

Valerie left with her dog, Meeko, a yellow Labrador Retriever.



Police are asking anyone who has information about Valerie or her whereabouts contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing & Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.



