Police: 12-year-old Phoenix girl and dog found safe in the West Valley

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said a 12-year-old girl and her yellow Labrador Retriever have been found safe in the West Valley.

She was reported missing from her house near Bethany Home Road and 23rd Avenue Friday evening when she went to walk her dog.

Police said a witness who saw her information on the news found her in the area of 26th Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

