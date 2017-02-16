Planes clip wings at Sky Harbor Thursday night

A Frontier Airlines plane at Sky Harbor Feb. 16, 2017. This plane may have been involved in a wing clipping. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Two planes at Sky Harbor International Airport clipped wings Thursday night, according to airport officials.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. and airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner said via email there were no injuries.

The planes involved were a departing Frontier Airlines flight and an arriving Southwest Airlines flight from Oklahoma City.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said via email that the Frontier flight was pushing back from its gate headed to Denver. Lissner wrote that Frontier was bringing in another aircraft to accommodate passengers.

Southwest helped passengers with connecting flights, Lissner wrote.

A Frontier spokesperson wrote via email that there were 163 passengers and a crew of six on its plane, and Frontier was working to help customers with other flights.

