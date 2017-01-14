Plane flips over after landing at Buckeye Airport

A plane flipped over after landing and veering off the runway at Buckeye Airport on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A plane flipped over after landing and veering off the runway at Buckeye Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Only the pilot was on board the Cessna 210, according to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA.

Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A spokesperson with Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue said it is unknown if the pilot reported any mechanical issues with his aircraft.

It does not appear that the pilot reported any type of medical issues while landing, according to firefighters.

