Plane emergency lands in Chandler field

A plane made an emergency landing in a Chandler field July 31, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A plane carrying four people from Yuma to Chandler Municipal Airport made an emergency landing in a field Monday evening.

Fire and police responded to the scene, which was about five miles south of the airport.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to fire officials.

The passengers were a medical crew flying back from Yuma, Phoenix FD said. The pilot told the passengers that the plane was having engine trouble and he'd have to make an emergency landing.

