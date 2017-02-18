Pinal County Sheriff's investigating photo of dog hanging from truck by collar

A distrubing photo shows a dog caught on a pickup truck. The circumstances around the incident are unclear.

The picture is as horrifying as it is heartbreaking.

The image, captured by a driver in the San Tan Valley this week, shows a dog hanging by its collar on the side of pickup truck as the truck heads down the road.

As the Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigates exactly what led to the incident which resulted in the dog's death, animal advocates have a warning for all pet owners.

"With situations like this you just have to be so careful,” said Bretta Nelson, a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.

“Your pet could have ridden with you 100 times but you just never know what's going to happen,” Nelson said.

The photo, which is circulating online has since ignited a firestorm of anger and criticism.

While the specific details of the incident, including whether it was an accident, remain unclear, Nelson says with so many pets now riding in vehicles serious and deadly accidents happen more often than you think.

“A lot of pet owners aren't going to want to hear that you really shouldn’t allow pets to put a good portion of their heads or bodies out the windows,” she told 12 News.



“They could try to jump out of a moving vehicle and injure themselves or get hit by another vehicle."

AHS crews respond to a variety of animal emergencies out on the road. Nelson says even using a leash and collar to restrain your dog can result in their being choked or strangled.

In the event of an actual car accident Nelson says dogs can be severely injured or run away from the scene. She says use a crate for smaller dogs or a specialized seatbelt for larger dogs in the back seat can help keep your pet safe.

As far as other safety tips, she says you should never ride with a pet on your lap, in the front seat or bed of your vehicle.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the photo in San Tan Valley and whether the owner will face charges.

