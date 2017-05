A pickup truck and a police SUV collided on a median in the West Valley May 5, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A pickup truck collided with a police SUV Friday afternoon near Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear.

Police were pursuing a vehicle in the area, a Glendale PD spokesperson said.

Sky 12 video captured police taking someone into custody near the scene of the crash.

