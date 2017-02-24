Phoenix's Desert Ridge Marketplace getting $15 million makeover

Digital rendering of the main entrance of the Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. (Photo: Vestar)

PHOENIX - Desert Ridge Marketplace, the popular north Phoenix shopping center, which covers 1.2 million square feet of retail space, according to its website, will undergo a $15 million makeover, developers announced in a release Thursday.

The renovations, according to a spokesperson for developer Vestar, marks the shopping center's first overhaul since its debut in 2001.

David Larcher, president of Vestar, said the company is attempting to make Desert Ridge Marketplace the "home base for premier shopping, dining and entertainment."

“As the area has continued to grow and evolve throughout the last decade, so have we," Larcher said in the release. “We're proud to belong to this community, and we're committed to bringing in fresh and unique concepts to keep Desert Ridge Marketplace a destination you can't find anywhere else."

Developers said the upgrades to the shopping center will include "new furnishings and fixtures, an artistic landscape design, a new brand look and feel and a robust calendar of events."

The renovations have already started and are expected to be completed some time in the summer of 2017.

