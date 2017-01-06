The Phoenix Zoo's annual ZooLights event lights up Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

The holiday season isn't over just yet.

According to a Facebook post by the Phoenix Zoo, ZooLights presented by Salt River Project has been extended to Jan. 15.

But that's not the only good news.

People who purchase tickets online through the Phoenix Zoo website will receive a $2 discount.

So those interested now have a few extra days to experience the colorful light displays.

